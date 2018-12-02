Oyster Shell (SHL) Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million

Oyster Shell (CURRENCY:SHL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Oyster Shell token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Oyster Shell has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oyster Shell has a market cap of $1.16 million and $0.00 worth of Oyster Shell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.02408567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00127276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00192879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.09501330 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oyster Shell Token Profile

Oyster Shell was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Oyster Shell’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,692,607 tokens. The official website for Oyster Shell is oysterprotocol.com. Oyster Shell’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. The Reddit community for Oyster Shell is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster Shell’s official message board is medium.com/oysterprotocol/dawn-of-a-new-era-3ca2e2f5a1c6.

Buying and Selling Oyster Shell

Oyster Shell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster Shell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Shell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oyster Shell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

