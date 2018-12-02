Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 124,035 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $65,038,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $62,227,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 445,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,507,000 after buying an additional 268,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total value of $9,409,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $172.95 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

