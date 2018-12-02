Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,902 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 870.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,746,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,976 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,617,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,656,000 after acquiring an additional 511,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 373,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.27 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

