Park-Ohio (PKOH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.75. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 279.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7,026.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 55.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

