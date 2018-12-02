Parsley Energy (PE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, KLR Group restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hemang Desai bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,125.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Parsley Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,137 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 145,243 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,633,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 933,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.