Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.43 ($26.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.97 ($20.90) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Patrizia Immobilien Company Profile

