Paul Colborne Buys 15,000 Shares of Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director Paul Colborne bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,650.00.

Paul Colborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Paul Colborne bought 2,500 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Paul Colborne bought 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,250.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,900.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Paul Colborne bought 2,420 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,953.20.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Paul Colborne bought 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,000.00.

SGY stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. Surge Energy Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -508.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

