Paypoint (PAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Paypoint (LON:PAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

PAY opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Thursday. Paypoint has a 1-year low of GBX 762 ($9.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,098 ($14.35).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a GBX 27.80 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

