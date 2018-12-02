PCHAIN (PAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $236,438.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Hotbit. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $236,438.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.02422398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00128912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00195513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.09512084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,806,114 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Token Store, DEx.top, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

