Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RHI Magnesita (RHIM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

RHIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,494 ($71.79).

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,622 ($47.33) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($44.40), for a total value of £78,154 ($102,122.04).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

