PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post sales of $28.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.81 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $28.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $114.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.63 million to $116.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $115.76 million, with estimates ranging from $106.21 million to $121.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price objective on PennantPark Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,153,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 355,736 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 976,414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,747,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,781 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,025,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 417,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.