Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $681.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,366 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $148,749.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.