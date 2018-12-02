PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Trust CO raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 165,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $121.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

