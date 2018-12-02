PepsiCo (PEP) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $124.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

In other news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

