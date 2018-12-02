Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,590 Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN (CAPE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

CAPE stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPETM ETN has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $162.38.

