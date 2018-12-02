Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,053,000 after acquiring an additional 97,492 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 143.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 445,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

JCOM opened at $73.81 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,040 in the last ninety days. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

