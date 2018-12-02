Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $3,499,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 823.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 134,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 45.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 96,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,421,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,928,000 after buying an additional 287,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Cogent Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 18,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,011,316.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $164,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.61. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.09 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 589.47%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

