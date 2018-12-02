Peter W. Schneider Sells 2,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,910.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PRI opened at $118.88 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $128.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $484.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.87 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,187,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,755,000 after buying an additional 694,763 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,938,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Primerica by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 653,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after buying an additional 120,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,202,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

