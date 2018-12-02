Philip C. Cox Sells 620 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $254.81 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $216.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,596,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,523,000 after buying an additional 121,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,028,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 854,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,633,000 after purchasing an additional 98,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,617,000 after purchasing an additional 371,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 751,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.00.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

