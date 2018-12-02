Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.14 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,767,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,289,000 after purchasing an additional 714,331 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after purchasing an additional 457,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 439,826 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,943 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $701,411.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $145.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

