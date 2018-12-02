Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,453 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $35,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David G. Wagner sold 33,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,587,978.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $236,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,109 shares of company stock worth $1,834,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

II-VI stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on II-VI to $43.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

