Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,359 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $33,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Natixis lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6,036.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 845,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after buying an additional 831,277 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 688,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,721,000 after buying an additional 624,750 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,195,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 358,225 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,124,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,145,000 after buying an additional 300,886 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

In related news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

