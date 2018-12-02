Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $200,000 Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,814,895 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

CRZO opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $178,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $697,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.59.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

