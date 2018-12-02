Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $51,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 46.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 291,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $89,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

PNFP opened at $57.35 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

