Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $140.54 and a one year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $207,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $227,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

