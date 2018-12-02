PKG Token (PKG) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $76,228.00 and $7,973.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.02398007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00126550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00192602 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.74 or 0.09582729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Token Store, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

