Platinex (PTX) Stock Price Down 100%

Platinex Inc. (CVE:PTX)’s share price was down 100% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.00. Approximately 257,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 294,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

About Platinex (CVE:PTX)

Platinex Inc is an exploration and evaluation-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Its properties include Shining Tree Gold Property, Herrick Deposit, Nabish Lake and South McFaulds. The Company holds interest in approximately 140 claims (over 5,680 acres) in Shining Tree Gold Property, situated in Churchill, MacMurchy and Asquith Townships in Ontario.

