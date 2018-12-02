PLDT (PHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.45

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 21202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of PLDT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $764.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

