Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $55.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $58.94 million. Plug Power reported sales of $31.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $173.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.70 million to $181.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.42 million, with estimates ranging from $192.20 million to $235.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 170.62% and a negative net margin of 52.31%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $54,223.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,565.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,910,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 369,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,022. The firm has a market cap of $408.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.29. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

