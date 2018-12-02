PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,433,049 Shares of Southwestern Energy (SWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1,723.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 222.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 819.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-acquires-1433049-shares-of-southwestern-energy-swn.html.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.