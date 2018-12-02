PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Leerink Swann cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

