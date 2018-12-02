PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 33,585 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 500.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 59.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVI. Citigroup began coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

CVR Energy stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

