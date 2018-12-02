POET Technologies (POETF) PT Set at $2.00 by HC Wainwright

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) has been given a $2.00 price objective by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of POETF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 510.43% and a negative return on equity of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.