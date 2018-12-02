Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (TUWOY) Stock Price

News articles about TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $1.13 on Friday. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of research firms have commented on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

