PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 797,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 70,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $109.33 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

