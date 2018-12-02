PPG Industries (PPG) Now Covered by Longbow Research

Analysts at Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

