Praxair (PX) Getting Extremely Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Praxair (NYSE:PX) have been trending extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Praxair earned a news impact score of 4.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Praxair in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Praxair in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.82.

NYSE:PX opened at $164.50 on Friday. Praxair has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

