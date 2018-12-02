Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,972,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206,836 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $155,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 34,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $136,105.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,988,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $536.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/primecap-management-co-ca-lowers-position-in-nuance-communications-inc-nuan.html.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.