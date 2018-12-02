Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 112,400 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $78,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 713,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the period.

NYSE:NWL opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $523,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

