Primo Water (PRMW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMW. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 148,678 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $3,000,322.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,282 shares in the company, valued at $86,410.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 43,454 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $857,781.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 48.6% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1,225.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

