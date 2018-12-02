Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in TAL Education Group (TAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 123.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,831,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,800 shares during the period. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 758.5% during the third quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,746,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,732,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,039 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,744,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,838,000 after purchasing an additional 554,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Nomura lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $28.07 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of -0.29.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.78 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.61%. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

