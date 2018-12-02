Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,407,000 after buying an additional 169,036 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.38.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

