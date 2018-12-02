Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Lessened by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,051 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,318 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,529 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,901,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,242,000 after purchasing an additional 928,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,434,000 after purchasing an additional 351,075 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,545,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,784 shares of company stock worth $46,237,322. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

