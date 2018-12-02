Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 626,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,471,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,228,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,028,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400,104 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $324,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at $665,259.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $67.34 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

