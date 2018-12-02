Proton Token (PTT) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Proton Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $430,717.00 and $77,803.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, FCoin and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.02385929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00127823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00193845 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.17 or 0.09734394 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,978,135,423 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitForex, FCoin, DDEX, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

