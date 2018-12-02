Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE CUBI opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Customers Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

