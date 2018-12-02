Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 431,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Westlake Chemical worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,372,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $793,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 398,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 576,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nomura dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.76.

NYSE WLK opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $124.29. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,745,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,995,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

