Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for UnitedHealth Group Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $281.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $271.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $285.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $16,232,134. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

