Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Transcontinental (TCL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$757.90 million for the quarter.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

