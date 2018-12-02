Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp Inc Increased by B. Riley (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE CUBI opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $611.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,210,000 after acquiring an additional 375,171 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

